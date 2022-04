Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Zoey. Hey I’m Zoey, an 8 month old terrier mix! If you couldn’t tell, all I want to do is be a good girl. I’ve been adopted from VHS before and was returned due to no fault of my own! I absolutely love walks and jogging (I recently went on a 5 mile walk and it was easy-peasy for me!) I have a very sweet temperament, getting along very well with every animal and person I meet. Are you looking for a family pet or hiking buddy? If so, I’m your girl! I still have some of my puppy enthusiasm, but am almost house-trained and already know how to sit! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, up-to-date vaccines and microchip. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO