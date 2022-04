CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pierre’s Ice Cream, a Cleveland-based company for 90 years, is being sold to another dairy manufacturer based in central Ohio. Pierre’s on Monday afternoon announced the purchase agreement with Ohio Processors Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of dairy-related products headquartered in London, about 25 miles west of Columbus. Pierre’s spokesperson Laura Hindulak said the sale is expected to close in the second quarter. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, she said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO