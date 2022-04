FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in northern Colorado are investigating whether a fatal shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday was justified. Deputies shot and killed an armed suspect at the Larimer County Landfill just before 2 p.m.(credit: CBS) Deputies were investigating reports of an armed suspect who had allegedly broken into a woman’s home and threatened the woman and her children. Shortly after, deputies responded to the Larimer County Landfill where the suspect was located. Investigators, at the time this story was published, could not share what lead the deputies to the landfill and ultimately to the suspect....

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO