Alex Herrera, teen programs manager at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC), won a $5,000 citywide award earlier this month for her work as an out-of-school mentor. The Brother Mike Award is given out by the Chicago Learning Exchange (CLX), Chicago Public Library and the Digital Youth Network. It’s named in honor of Mike Hawkins, the poet and activist who served as a mentor in the Chicago Public Library’s YouMedia program — Hawkins died in 2014 at the age of 38.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO