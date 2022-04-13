Dow's Karen S. Carter to serve as honorary chair of Shelterhouse's Restaurant Week

Karen S. Carter, Dow's chief inclusion officer and chief human resources officer, speaks during a Media Day event for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Midland Country Club. ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Shelterhouse has announced that Karen S. Carter, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer at Dow, will serve as honorary chairperson for its premier spring fundraiser, Shelterhouse Midland Restaurant Week, taking place throughout Midland County Monday, April 25 through Saturday, May 7.

Chefs for Shelterhouse is Midland’s original culinary celebration. In light of the past few years, chefs from over 25 restaurants throughout the county are partnering with Shelterhouse to bring our community a new way to support survivors in the form of Shelterhouse Midland Restaurant Week.

The program, debuting April 25, is a culinary event to empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence, cultivate healthy relationships, and infuse economic empowerment throughout our community while enjoying delicious cuisine. Local restaurants, cafes, and bars will be offering diners a little something special while also helping to raise funds for, and awareness about, Shelterhouse.

Community members and tourists are encouraged to meet up with friends for coffee, dine out, or order take-out during the promotional period.

“I am honored to support survivors in this unique way. Shelterhouse Midland Restaurant Week is an evolution of an incredible legacy event, one that has transformed to be more inclusive with the ability to engage our entire community,” Carter said.

As chief human resources officer at Dow, Carter is responsible for developing and implementing human resources policies and practices to support the company’s global workforce. As the company’s first chief inclusion officer, she guides and directs the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive environment and diverse workforce.

“We are so grateful for Karen’s support and service as the honoree chair for the event," said Denise Berry, executive director of Shelterhouse.

Carter has more than 25 years of experience with Dow, and is an active member of the community. She is on the board of directors for the Great Lakes Bay Region Boys and Girls Clubs of America, is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and is chair of Catalyst Board of Advisors.

“There are two phrases that we often use to tell Shelterhouse’s story, when survivors become empowered, our whole community flourishes and success goes beyond the four walls of Shelterhouse," Berry said. "Karen embodies this spirit and her chairing this event is a continuation of this."

For ore information about Shelterhouse Midland Restaurant Week visit www.midlandrestaurantweek.com or @MidlandRestaurantWeek on Facebook and Instagram.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence or has experienced sexual assault, help can be found by calling 877-216-6383.