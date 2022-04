Steve Austin is hosting his first episode of Broken Skull Sessions since his surprise match at WrestleMania 38 this Friday, this time with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley). To promote the show, WWE uploaded a video of Austin quizzing Ray on who had he had slammed through a table at some point in his career, dubbed "Table or Fable?" Ray was able to successfully recall putting The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and Jonathan Coachman through tables at least once, but didn't remember planting Tony Chimel through one with a 3-D.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO