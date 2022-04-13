Renville murder suspect has court appearance in Olivia Wednesday

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lakeville police officer died over the weekend following a battle with cancer.
The Lakeville Police Department says that officer Adam MacDonald died Saturday after a “tremendously courageous battle with cancer.”
According to the department, MacDonald was sworn in as an officer in 1999 and served the force as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, crisis negotiator, and crime scene unit member, among other titles.
Adam MacDonald (credit: Lakeville Police Department)
“Adam touched so many lives inside of our organization, and countless more outside of our walls,” the department said, in a Facebook post. “In a profession that can be full of stress and chaos at times, Adam’s calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor was a welcome addition to many calls for service and moments of crisis he responded to.”
The department says that officers will wearing mourning bands over their badges to honor McDonald.
