Pens fall to Islanders in a shoot-out

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO