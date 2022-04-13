ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pens fall to Islanders in a shoot-out

By Bob Cupp
 2 days ago

The New York Islanders defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in a shoot-out last night on Long Island. The Pens fell behind 3-1 after one period, before battling back with two goals in the second period. Jake Guentzel scored twice in the loss. Jeff Carter scored a power play goal....

Comments / 0

