April 13 weather forecast: Unseasonably warm

By John DiPasquale
binghamtonhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wednesday, April 13, 2022) It turns even warmer this afternoon into Thursday with a few showers and storms, but changes are on the way for the end of the week and holiday weekend. A warm front moving in and through today with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

