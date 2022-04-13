FOX21 Storm Team: Wednesday’s fire weather forecast

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Wind relaxed over the Arkansas River east of Pueblo overnight and has provided improved fire fighting conditions early Wednesday.

Use the slider at the bottom of the movie below to follow along with what is likely to happen along the rvier today regarding wind. This forecast is from a high-resolution version of the FOX21 Storm Team Storm-Cast model, with a resolution of 3km.

Wind will remain under 20 mph out of the east through the morning, hopefully blowing the fire over some previously burned areas and slowing advancement. By noon, you’ll notice the wind switching direction out of the west near Fowler and Crowley and speeds start to increase. This wind shift will spread to the east over the fires in the early part of the afternoon. This will coincide with a drop in humidity that is likely to make the fires active again.

Some of the wind gusts, once the wind shift happens, may exceed 40 mph before decreasing again after the sun goes down. Join me in wishing the fire fighters a very successful morning of creating lines around the Bent’s Fort and Fort Lyon fires before conditions become challenging later Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.