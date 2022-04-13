ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

FOX21 Storm Team: Wednesday’s fire weather forecast

By Matt Meister
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Yfw5_0f7t5pSw00

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Wind relaxed over the Arkansas River east of Pueblo overnight and has provided improved fire fighting conditions early Wednesday.

Use the slider at the bottom of the movie below to follow along with what is likely to happen along the rvier today regarding wind. This forecast is from a high-resolution version of the FOX21 Storm Team Storm-Cast model, with a resolution of 3km.

Here’s what fires are burning and where

Wind will remain under 20 mph out of the east through the morning, hopefully blowing the fire over some previously burned areas and slowing advancement. By noon, you’ll notice the wind switching direction out of the west near Fowler and Crowley and speeds start to increase. This wind shift will spread to the east over the fires in the early part of the afternoon. This will coincide with a drop in humidity that is likely to make the fires active again.

Some of the wind gusts, once the wind shift happens, may exceed 40 mph before decreasing again after the sun goes down. Join me in wishing the fire fighters a very successful morning of creating lines around the Bent’s Fort and Fort Lyon fires before conditions become challenging later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
FORT LYON, CO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Lyon, CO
Pueblo, CO
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Storm Team
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy