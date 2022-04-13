ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee;...

alerts.weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 48 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BLAINE BRYAN CADDO CANADIAN CARTER CHOCTAW CLEVELAND COAL COMANCHE COTTON CREEK GARFIELD GARVIN GRADY HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN LOVE MAJOR MARSHALL MCCLAIN MCINTOSH MURRAY NOBLE OKFUSKEE OKLAHOMA OKMULGEE PAYNE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA SEMINOLE STEPHENS
Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion Transylvania County in Western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms which had redeveloped over the area. An additional inch of new rainfall is possible, leading to isolated rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches. Developing high water conditions and flooding of low lying areas will be possible from Rosman to Brevard and along select French Broad tributaries, such as the Davidson River, Catheys Creek and the East and West Forks of the upper French Broad River. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Looking Glass, Connestee and Balsam Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in northeast North Carolina, Northampton. In southeast Virginia, City of Emporia, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry and Sussex. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including some roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding across the entire area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Smithfield, Emporia, Courtland, Garysburg, Wakefield, Boykins, Surry, Dahlia, Isle Of Wight, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Dendron, Sedley, Homeville, Zuni and Green Plain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCINTOSH...WEST CENTRAL MUSKOGEE AND EAST CENTRAL OKMULGEE COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morris, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Morris Boynton... Council Hill Wainwright... Hitchita Eram This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 259 and 262. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Martin, northeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gulnare to near Breaks Interstate. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Toonerville, Mouthcard, Fedscreek, Biggs, Meta and Phyllis, Jarad, Heenan, Piso, Varney, Moree, Threeforks, Laura, Heisey, Warfield, Argo, Woodman, Oppy and Majestic. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Central Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Wilson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Marie, Fulton, Dixonville, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Egypt, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Quito, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Norden and Beaver. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Haywood, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tipton County in western Tennessee North central Fayette County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brighton, or near Covington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Brighton, Mason, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Asbury, Egypt, Belmont, Shepp, Turnpike, Beaver, Meux Corner, Cotton Lake, Canaan Grove, Bride and Keeling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
