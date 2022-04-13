ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Let’s Go Swimming

By Rachel K
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis says Carey Price will not play this weekend but will travel with the team as they head out on a two-game road trip. That's a big loss for the Kings....

theScore

Price appreciates cheers in season debut: 'It made me feel really wanted'

Carey Price made his season debut at the Bell Centre on Friday night and the raucous Montreal Canadiens fans made sure to shower him with cheers throughout the evening. The 34-year-old received a thunderous ovation when he was introduced in the pregame lineups. Fans also packed into the arena early...
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Zegras is Changing Hockey With Lacrosse-Style Moves

Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras is making a name for himself, not only in the NHL, but around the world. You’ve likely seen his incredible lacrosse-style goals and assists in highlight reels all year long. The 21-year-old is pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping plays we’ve seen in hockey history, all in his rookie season. Whether you are a fan of his stunts or not, there is no debate that he is single-handedly changing the sport of hockey.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Devils | April 16

Veterans Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde like what they see of Matty Beniers so far. Expect Seattle-worthy noise at the top draft pick's first game at Climate Pledge Arena. When Kraken forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle met with the media after Friday's practice, he zeroed in on the most impressive part of center Matty Beniers' NHL debut. He was winning puck battles, behind his team's own net, along the boards, in the corners.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Black on-ice officials work NHL game together for first time

Samuels-Thomas, Alphonso make history during Blackhawks win against Sharks. Two Black on-ice officials worked a game together for the first time in NHL history Thursday. Referee Jordan Samuels-Thomas and linesman Shandor Alphonso officiated the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at United Center in Chicago. The game was Samuels-Thomas' NHL debut and the first time a Black on-ice official wore the orange-and-black referee arm bands since Jay Sharrers worked the New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes game at Carolina on April 2, 2004.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Tarasenko Changes His Tune About Staying With St. Louis Blues

Apparently, forward Vladimir Tarasenko has rethought asking for a trade out of St. Louis. A player who was quite upset about the way his previous injuries were handled, he’d made it clear this past offseason he wanted to be traded but he wasn’t moved. Throughout the season, the word was he hadn’t changed his stance. That is, until recently.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Reflecting on Blackhawks’ Pat Foley & His Broadcasting Career

After Thursday’s contest, Chicago Blackhawks games will sound very different from what they have for the past 41 years. Last June, the organization announced that longtime TV play-by-play voice Pat Foley will step down from his role at the end of the 2021-22 regular season, and Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks is set to be his final one in the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
WausauPilot

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela’s knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers still have some work to do before the playoffs begin

The New York Rangers clinched their playoff spot with a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators last Saturday. There has been debate throughout the season as to whether or not they’re ready. Recent games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers along with previous trends offer some answers. Rangers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane stares down Predators fan after scoring goal

Patrick Kane found the back of the net for the third consecutive game on Saturday, but it was what happened after that had everybody talking. After evening up the score at 1-1 in the first period, Kane let out a vintage mini fist-pump celebration then skated to the boards and stared down a Nashville Predators fan in the front row. The fan looked at a smiling Kane and shook his head in disappointment.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Swimming#Nhl#Montreal Canadiens#Dump Chase#Predators#Habs#Central Division Champs#Second City Hockey
NHL

Cheverie to make history as assistant coach for Canada at U-18 Worlds

Is first woman to hold position for men's team in country. Kori Cheverie will be the first woman to coach a men's national team for Canada when she's as an assistant at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. The tournament will be held in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany from April...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Knies won't join Maple Leafs yet, will return to Minnesota next season

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has informed the club that he will return to the NCAA next season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. "Minnesota and coach (Bob) Motzko have a great program, so we know he will continue to develop as he has," Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Dubas added that his team's pitch wasn't too aggressive because the option to go back to Minnesota "was a great one."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Loss to the Avalanche – 4/14/22

The New Jersey Devils continued their road trip last night in the Mile High City as they faced the Colorado Avalanche for the second and final time this season. When team reporter Amanda Stein announced the goaltending tandem would be 34-year-old Andrew Hammond and Jon Gillies, fans immediately anticipated the worst. Entering last night’s contest the Avalanche had scored 280 goals as a team, which was the second-most in the league behind the Florida Panthers.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Crisp Looks Back on Career, Praises Predators Fans as Retirement Nears

Predators Broadcaster Set to Be Honored This Weekend for 24 Seasons with Nashville. Iconic Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp discusses his retirement and the Nashville Predators organization's impact on his and his family's lives. 15:16 •. Terry Crisp was destined to become a broadcaster. He was bound to become a coach,...
NASHVILLE, TN

