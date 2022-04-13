Kayvon Thibodeaux? Sauce Gardner? Ikem Ekwonu? The Jets’ first-round likelihoods, by position

Sign up here to get Inside the Jets delivered to your inbox each Tuesday morning.

The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and the Jets come into this year’s draft equipped with two top-10 picks. There is plenty of speculation about which positions the Jets will target with the No. 4 and No. 10 picks.

I thought it would be interesting to look back at the last time the Jets selected a player in the first round at each position and give my opinion on how likely they are to use a pick on that position this year.

Here is the breakdown:

Last one selected in first round: Zach Wilson, 2021

How did it work out?

To be determined. The jury is still out on Wilson, who had a shaky rookie season, but showed promise at times and cut down on his turnovers at the end of the season. Wilson’s development will be the biggest storyline of the 2022 Jets season .

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

No. The Jets made history by using top-3 picks on a quarterback twice in four drafts, but they won’t be in the quarterback market this year.

In drafting Blair Thomas No. 2 overall in 1990, the Jets passed on three future Hall of Famers — Cortez Kennedy, Junior Seau and Emmitt Smith.ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last one selected in first round: Blair Thomas, 1990

How did it work out?

One of the worst picks in Jets history. The No. 2 overall pick had just five rushing touchdowns in four seasons with the team. There were three Hall of Famers selected after Thomas that year, including fellow running back Emmitt Smith, who went No. 17 to the Cowboys.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

The Jets found their running back in the fourth round of last year’s draft in Michael Carter. They may take another back late in this draft, but not in the first round.

Last one selected in first round: Santana Moss, 2001

How did it work out?

Moss had a nice career, but most of it came after he left the team. He had a big 2003 for the Jets, catching 74 passes for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was traded to Washington before the 2005 season. He made one Pro Bowl with Washington and had three more 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

It has been a long time since the Jets drafted Moss. All indications are the 21-year drought could come to an end in this year’s first round. The Jets made a run at Tyreek Hill and struck out. Joe Douglas clearly wants a No. 1 receiver . He could take Drake London, Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson with one of those first-rounders.

Drafted 30th overall in 2008, Dustin Keller put together a relatively short, but productive career, tallying 17 touchdown catches in five seasons with the Jets.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Last one selected in first round: Dustin Keller, 2008

How did it work out?

Keller was a good tight end and one of Mark Sanchez’s favorite targets. He scored 17 touchdowns in five seasons with the Jets and led the team in receptions in 2011.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

Jets fans have bad memories of first-round tight ends (see: Brady, Kyle or Mitchell, Johnny). Don’t worry, it’s not happening this year. The team paid tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency, filling that void .

Last one selected in first round: Mekhi Becton, 2020

How did it work out?

We’ll know more in a year. Becton had a strong rookie season when he was on the field, but he struggled to stay healthy and then a knee injury wiped out his second season midway through the first game. Becton’s return is a major storyline this season.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

Douglas loves offensive linemen, and could face an interesting decision at No. 4 overall. If Ikem Ekwonu and/or Evan Neal are still on the board, does he take one? They could be the best player available at that point, but right now the Jets don’t have an opening on the starting offensive line. The pick would be made with the future in mind — or with the possibility of moving Becton or George Fant.

Alijah Vera-Tucker’s emergence as a reliable starting guard in his rookie campaign has allowed the Jets to address other needs this offseason.AP

Last one selected in first round: Alijah Vera-Tucker, 2021

How did it work out?

Vera-Tucker showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Now he needs to keep improving and stacking good seasons.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

No.

Last one selected in first round: Nick Mangold, 2006

How did it work out?

Mangold is going to be a Ring of Honor member after a career that featured seven Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

Jets fans love Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa, but I don’t see Douglas taking a center that early. Connor McGovern is a serviceable starter at the position. Any pick this year at center will be about the future.

Last one selected in first round: Quinnen Williams, 2019

How did it work out?

Williams has been a good player for the Jets who they are hoping becomes a great one. He is still developing, and will be in line for a contract extension next year if he has a good 2022.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

You can never count out the Jets drafting an interior defensive lineman in the first round. They have selected five in the first round since 2011. But not this year. Later in the draft is a different story.

Robert Saleh long has been an advocate of having a strong pass rush, which makes Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux a logical fit in the draft this year.AP

Last one selected in first round: Vernon Gholston, 2008

How did it work out?

Gholston is the biggest bust in Jets history. He had zero sacks in three years with the team and started a total of just five games.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

If Robert Saleh has his way, they will. The Jets head coach loves pass rushers and feels they affect the defense more than any other position. The Jets have Carl Lawson returning from his Achilles’ injury , but need more help. Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker could be the pick at No. 4.

Last one selected in first round: Darron Lee, 2016

How did it work out?

Lee spent three seasons with the Jets and looked miscast the entire time. He was too small to play inside linebacker and was a liability against the run. His Jets career ended with a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

Saleh has been clear that he only takes “unicorn” linebackers in the first round. That’s not happening this year.

Last one selected in first round: Dee Milliner, 2013

How did it work out?

If not for Gholston, Milliner would be the worst pick in Jets history. He lasted three seasons with the team and struggled to stay on the field because of constant injuries.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

This is a tough one. Saleh has shown he prefers pass rushers to cornerbacks in his defense. The Jets added D.J. Reed in the offseason, but they could still use help at this position. Sauce Gardner might be the best player available when the Jets draft , but do they go in another direction because they feel they can live with Bryce Hall or Brandin Echols as the starter opposite Reed? That’s the key question.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is considered one of the draft’s best athletes, which might make him appealing to the Jets if he slides to No. 10.AP

Last one selected in first round: Jamal Adams, 2017

How did it work out?

Adams became an All-Pro player, but the marriage soured when the Jets did not give him a contract extension and the team later traded him to the Seahawks.

Will they draft one this year in the first round?

Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame is considered one of the best players in this draft, but taking a safety at No. 4 feels like a major risk. If he is still there at No. 10, the Jets could take him to pair him with Jordan Whitehead, whom they signed in free agency.

The Jets have gotten off to slow starts in each of the past four years, and it has felt as if their seasons were over before they began. The Jets are 1-12 in September games since 2018 with the last win coming in Week 1 of 2018. If the Jets want to be contenders in December, they need to start winning in September. Here are the ugly September results since 2018:

Sept. 10, 2018, at Lions: W, 48-17

Sept. 16, 2018, vs. Dolphins: L, 20-12

Sept. 20, 2018, at Browns: L, 21-17

Sept. 30, 2018, at Jaguars: L, 31-12

Sept. 8, 2019, vs. Bills: L, 17-16

Sept. 16, 2019, vs. Browns: L, 23-3

Sept. 22, 2019, at Patriots: L, 30-14

Sept. 13, 2020, at Bills: L, 27-17

Sept. 20, 2020, vs. 49ers: L, 31-13

Sept. 27, 2020, at Colts: L, 36-7

Sept. 12, 2021, at Panthers: L, 19-14

Sept. 19, 2021, vs. Patriots: L, 25-6

Sept. 26, 2021, at Broncos: L, 26-0