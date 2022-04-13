ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nine women and girls in Bucha pregnant after ‘systematic rape’ by Russian troops

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Monstrous Russian troops “systematically raped” 25 Ukrainian girls and women as young as 14 after finding them hiding together in Bucha — leaving at least nine pregnant, according to the nation’s human rights commissioner.

Lyudmyla Denisova told the BBC that the victims — between the ages of 14 and 24 — were attacked after being found in “the basement of one house in Bucha,” the brutalized suburb of capital Kyiv where hundreds of bodies were later found in the street.

“Russian soldiers told them they would rape them to the point where they wouldn’t want sexual contact with any man, to prevent them from having Ukrainian children,” the human rights ombudsman told the broadcaster.

Some of the rapist troops even struck in public to send a warning to others watching, the officials said Tuesday.

“A 25-year-old woman called to tell us her 16-year-old sister was raped in the street in front of her. She said they were screaming, ‘This will happen to every Nazi prostitute’ as they raped her sister,” Denisova said.

The horrific accounts are just the latest to emerge from the war, with much more likely to come out, the official said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhSMf_0f7t5Yeh00 Russian troops “systematically raped” 25 Ukrainian girls and women as young as 14.Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMCsk_0f7t5Yeh00 A woman carries the portrait of a civillian killed during the war with Russia.Rodrigo Abd/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7tZk_0f7t5Yeh00
A woman sits next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son.Rodrigo Abd/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3QQI_0f7t5Yeh00 At least 191 children have been confirmed dead during the Russian invasion.Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

Denisova said it was “impossible” to know how widespread such sex attacks have been “because not everyone is willing to tell us what happened to them.”

“The majority of them currently call for psychological support, so we cannot record those as crimes unless they give us their testimony,” she told the BBC.

The human rights official has also given regular updates on Telegram, saying Wednesday that at least 191 children have been confirmed dead during the invasion, averaging at least five a day — but with the true toll likely far higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Gktp_0f7t5Yeh00
Ukrainians embrace after burying their loved ones.Rodrigo Abd/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwlLe_0f7t5Yeh00 Bodies are exhumed from a mass graveSergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

“It is impossible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities,” she said.

“Such actions by the Russian occupation forces are a direct violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions,” she wrote.

“The aggressor continues to defiantly violate the fundamental rights of children — the right to life and health, guaranteed to every child in the world by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UODC7_0f7t5Yeh00 Bodies are loaded onto a crane as they are removed from a mass grave in Bucha.Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHWlG_0f7t5Yeh00 Bodies are stacked in a truck to be transported to a morgue to be identified.Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7IEk_0f7t5Yeh00 A volunteer rests after loading body bags into a truck.Rodrigo Abd/AP

Nearly 1,000 educational institutions have also been damaged, with 88 completely destroyed, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#United Nations#Russian World#Ukrainian#Nazi#Ap
The Independent

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death in Ukrainian shelter taken by Russian troops

More than 300 dogs reportedly died at a single animal shelter in Ukraine’s Borodyanka after remaining locked in their cages since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.Charity organisation UAnimals said 485 dogs had been locked in their cages until 1 April because volunteers could not return to the shelter due to the ongoing fighting.When the volunteers finally managed to return to the shelter on 1 April, they found just 150 of the 485 dogs alive, while the remaining had died, reported CBS News.Oleksandra Matviichuk, lawyer and head of Ukraine nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, tweeted a video in...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Journalist reportedly kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

London — A local journalist working for a French radio station in Ukraine was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers earlier this month, according to the non-profit group Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Nikita, 32, whose name has been changed for his security, was held for nine days and subjected to electric shocks, beatings with an iron bar and mock execution, he told the group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia deploying soldiers ‘as old as 60 and giving conscripts 19th century rifles’

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy