Russia says U.S., NATO weapon transports in Ukraine are legitimate targets

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 13 (Reuters) - Russia will view U.S. and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday.

Any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Russia's military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be "harshly suppressed," he added.

"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

"We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics) will be harshly suppressed," he said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries and Hugh Lawson

Charles Carr
2d ago

Questions.Just because Ukraine is not a member of NATO it is ok for another country to attack?So any country that is not a NATO member can look forward to being destroyed as the NATO members moan how terrible it is?Anyone?

Dennis Sanchez
2d ago

I hope they do it!!! so that we can retaliate with brutality and power!!!! showing them what we are capable of!!!

f. bad
2d ago

They target everything anyway. How do these murders sleep at night... Pray everyday for Ukraine to win this horrible war.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
