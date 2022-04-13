ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona boss Xavi refuses to be drawn on 'great player' Robert Lewandowski as he insists 'this is not the right time to discuss potential targets'... with reports that the striker has already agreed to leave Bayern Munich for Spanish giants

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Barcelona boss Xavi has refused to answer questions on speculation surrounding a potential move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old striker's current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants in recent weeks.

It has even been reported that the Polish international has informed Munich that he won't sign a new contract with the club and has already agreed terms with Barca earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6NIV_0f7t5U7n00
Barcelona boss Xavi refused to be drawn on a move for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrex0_0f7t5U7n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28O13m_0f7t5U7n00
The 33-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with Barca

At his press conference ahead of their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie with Eintracht Frankfurt, the boss was questioned about the latest Lewandowski rumours.

The first-leg ended 1-1, therefore the former midfielder's sole focus is on progressing into the semi-finals, rather than talking about the upcoming summer transfer dealings.

'This is not the time. He is a great player, but we have to focus on tomorrow's game,' Xavi told reporters.

'I understand your question, but this is not he right time to discuss potential targets.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaziR_0f7t5U7n00
The Barcelona boss was questioned about the Lewandowski links at his press conference

Munich's former's chief Oliver Kahn, however, has shut down the talk about Lewandowski's departure by insisting the striker will remain with the Bundesliga champions next season.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's exit at the hands of Villarreal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Kahn insisted the club would be 'crazy' to let their prolific marksman leave.

'We definitely have Robert with us for another season,' Kahn told Amazon Prime Deutschland ahead of Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Allianz Arena.

'We know what we have in him and we're relaxed about it. Apparently there's a competition out there: ''Who will tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?''

'Talks will continue. We're not crazy and are [not] discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals with us every season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16a1Yh_0f7t5U7n00
Kahn said they would be 'crazy' to sell a player who scores 'between 30 and 40 goals' a season

In his eight seasons at the club he has gone on to become one of their greatest ever players and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list.

In total, Lewandowski has scored a phenomenal 340 goals in 369 appearances since joining the club from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

The experienced striker is showing no signs of slowing down as he has notched 47 goals in 41 appearances for the German side in all competitions this season.

