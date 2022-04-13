ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy’s historic Sinclair station makes the cutest Airbnb

By Kelly Kazek
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A small Sinclair station built in 1920 makes a cozy getaway for a visit to Troy, Ala. The Station is located in downtown Troy and is available for rent on Airbnb for about $78 per night. The host writes: “One block from The Square, this space...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

