Brooklyn, NY

Alert Center: Suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting in custody

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZvzX_0f7t5EFP00

Frank James, a suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway station shooting, is in police custody.

Right now, there are 24 victims at various hospitals across the city.

Meanwhile, the New York City subway system announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that full service has been restored at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn after the NYPD completed its investigation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul rode a subway train Tuesday night to build up confidence. However, the shooting has raised safety concerns among subway riders.

One of the shooting survivors spoke with CNN from his hospital bed and said it's doubtful he'll ever ride a train again.

Meanwhile, a relief effort is underway to help the survivors of the shooting.

The Brooklyn Nets announced that they will donate $50,000 to help those who were injured.

News 12

News 12

