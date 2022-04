Two out of three Google employees are unhappy with the internet giant’s plans to require many U.S. employees to work in the office about three days a week. Google said it would adopt a hybrid work model, which would require many Googlers to return to the office beginning the week of April 4. Remote work was the top response to a survey of 1,097 verified Google professionals in the US from the professional social network Blind. Google will restart its in-office amenities, including access to dining areas, fitness centers, game rooms and lounges.

