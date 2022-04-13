ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shout of “Go Bills!” heard during Masters Tournament

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOS0b_0f7t4CRk00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIVB) — Wherever you are, you’re bound to find a Bills fan, and the Masters proved it over the weekend.

It was the 18th hole and Collin Morikawa had just taken his shot. After swinging the club, a clear “Go Bills!” could be heard on the broadcast, which was shared by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

“Go Bills! That you, @JoshAllenQB?” the Bills wrote on Twitter.

Maybe it served as a bit of luck for Morikawa, as the ball cleanly made its way into the hole. Morikawa finished fifth overall during this year’s tournament.

Bills Mafia

  • Poloncarz: Bills’ initial stadium ask was ‘no team contribution’
  • Bills EVP Ron Raccuia talks new stadium, ‘completely unlike Highmark’

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Nick Faldo Reacts To His Embarrassing Masters Mistake

CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo knows that he screwed up with Rory McIlroy’s final shot at The Masters on Sunday. McIlroy closed out his weekend going on an absolute heater and finishing in second place with a seven-under score. It looked like he was going to finish at six-under before he hit one heck of a shot on the 18th hole.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Body found by boater in Lower Niagara River

(WIVB) — Niagara County dispatch received a call from a boater around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a body floating in the Lower Niagara River. U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the deceased male from the water and brought the body to the Coast Guard station in Fort Niagara State Park. It is unknown how old the deceased […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Joshallenqb#Bills Mafia Poloncarz#Associated Press Award#News 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy