BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, March 17, two patrolmen were ambushed, sparking an exchange of gunfire at a Motel 6, an hour south of St Louis, Mo. in Bonne Terre, Mo. One officer was killed, Ofc Lane Burns, a Carthage, Mo. native and Carthage High School 2009 graduate. Information provided that burial will be in Jasper County, Mo....

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO