A group of charter school moms are offering their knowledge on picking the right charter school as enrollment opens up. Here's what you need to know. San Antonio Charter Moms (SACM) is hosting its final School Discovery Day series on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenline at Brooks, according to a news release. Families looking to enroll their kids in a charter school can meet with representatives from 16 area schools.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO