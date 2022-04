The Pelham Panthers did exactly what they needed to do to earn a playoff spot this season in an area series against Calera on Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14. After splitting their first two series of area play against Chilton County and area champion Helena, the Panthers locked up a playoff spot with an 8-5 win against the Eagles on Tuesday along with a Helena win against Chilton, but that wasn’t enough.

