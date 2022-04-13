ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDM commission OKs rezoning for proposed golf venue

By KATHY A. BOLTEN
Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal to build a golf entertainment venue on the southwest corner of Interstate Highway 35 and Grand Avenue in West Des Moines overcame the first of several hurdles this week when a city commission approved a rezoning request. Developer Paul Cownie is partnering with a Fargo, N.D., developer...

