16 Car Accessories For The Whole Family That Will Make Your Life Easier

If you're walking the aisles of Walmart anytime soon, and you find yourself wandering through a section that looks like a cross between an enchanted tea room and a secret garden behind a cottage in the English countryside, fear not; you may have simply stumbled upon Ree Drummond's new collection of outdoor essentials. As a pair of paisley food processors flutter by your head, and a floral slow cooker hums merrily under a cherry blossom, you may notice that this bright, cheery place is filled with Pioneer Woman vibes; from the teal-and-cherry pops of color to the sweet, droopy-eyed basset hound that beams at you from a nearby watering can. That's because, according to The Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond's love of patterns, springtime, and all things great outdoors, has been successfully translated into a product line for Walmart.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO