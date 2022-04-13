ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

16 Car Accessories For The Whole Family That Will Make Your Life Easier

By Nicole Bossio
1051thebounce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The 50 Best Alexa Skills That Help Make Your Life Much Easier

Whether you have an original Echo device, the scaled-down Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 and most recently, the Show 15, you know that Alexa can make your life so much easier.
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

7 tech gems that make life easier and save you time

Our everyday devices make life easier, but they can be huge time sucks. Are you constantly checking your phone? You’re not alone. Tap or click for proven settings to help you break your phone addiction. Maybe you’re slowed down and frustrated by an old laptop or desktop computer. Before...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Accessories#Beasley Media Group
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Mashed

How Ree Drummond's New Walmart Collection Reflects Her Love Of The Outdoors

If you're walking the aisles of Walmart anytime soon, and you find yourself wandering through a section that looks like a cross between an enchanted tea room and a secret garden behind a cottage in the English countryside, fear not; you may have simply stumbled upon Ree Drummond's new collection of outdoor essentials. As a pair of paisley food processors flutter by your head, and a floral slow cooker hums merrily under a cherry blossom, you may notice that this bright, cheery place is filled with Pioneer Woman vibes; from the teal-and-cherry pops of color to the sweet, droopy-eyed basset hound that beams at you from a nearby watering can. That's because, according to The Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond's love of patterns, springtime, and all things great outdoors, has been successfully translated into a product line for Walmart.
SHOPPING
KXAN

What you need to organize kitchen drawers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding what you need in your kitchen drawers can be a nightmare. Messy drawers can turn a simple kitchen task into a stressful ordeal, but it doesn’t need to be that way. With the right items to organize kitchen drawers, everything you need will be easily accessible.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
hunker.com

The 10 Best Amazon Patio Sets to Transform Your Outdoor Space

The key to creating a backyard oasis is finding the right outdoor furniture. Whether you want the ultimate lounge spot or need a designated area to enjoy a meal outside, a patio set is crucial for outdoor entertaining. From bistro sets for small spaces to conversation designs with fire pits, these are the best patio sets on Amazon.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy