Saint Cloud, MN

North St. Cloud Apartment Evacuated After 2nd Floor Fire

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A number of people had to be evacuated after an apartment caught fire in north St. Cloud Tuesday night....

CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

North Carolina airport kitchen fire prompts evacuation

Firefighters were responding to a fire that broke out at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, airport officials said. CLT said the fire started in the kitchen in the Atrium area. Passengers were removed from the Atrium area to the concourses. The roadway in front of the Terminal is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
Person
Fieri
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
WDIO-TV

Winds blow over 9 semis on I-35 southern Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
FARIBAULT, MN
#Fire Marshal#Central Minnesota#High School#Accident
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

