Metal detectors on the subway? Adams says NYC exploring new tech

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of a terrifying attack on the subway in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday his administration is looking into metal detector technology that could be placed inside subway stations.

Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the latest updates on the investigation and the search for the gunman . Adams said he was briefed by authorities Wednesday morning and investigators believe the suspect, Frank James, acted alone.

“We continue to ask New Yorkers to assist us. If you see something, say something,” he said.

While police continue to search for James , Adams said what transpired on the subway during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute was “unacceptable” and vowed justice for the 23 victims , including 10 people who were shot. The mayor also offered new details on new technology that could potentially prevent another subway shooting from taking place: metal detectors. However, he cautioned that the equipment is not what people would typically imagine.

“This is not the traditional metal detectors that you see at airports — you have to empty your pockets — but no, we are now able to detect if someone’s carrying a gun,” Adams said. “It’s been used in various locations throughout the country.”

The mayor said he plans to explore the use of this technology in the subways.

“It’s not going to get in the way of movement. It’s very easily mobile,” he added.

When asked whether he spoke with the MTA about the metal detectors, Adams said it will be part of the conversations that he has with leaders of the transit authority in the wake of Tuesday’s attack. The MTA is a state-run agency.

“First we have to find the technology then we sit down and let them see and explore it,” he added. “I’m sure they want to join me in keeping our subway system safe.”

The 36th Street station, where the attack unfolded, was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence. Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”

The subway system as a whole was operating normally on Wednesday, with police checking backpacks at some stations, including the Atlantic Avenue-Barclay’s Center hub.

This story comprises reporting from the Associated Press and PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.