Danville, VA

Southside News Today | April 13, 2022

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
chathamstartribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly sentencing date set for Danville teen who shot and...

www.chathamstartribune.com

WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men shot on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning. Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime […]
RICHMOND, VA
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Sentencing#News Today#Southside News#Elementary Stem Academy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Car rams through railing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Traffic was slowed after a car slammed through a railing in Lynchburg. The single-vehicle crash happened in the 1000 block of Enterprise Drive on Monday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries has not been released. Police are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

