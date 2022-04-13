Southside News Today | April 13, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning. Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg family is in mourning after a 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Madison Heights. Authorities say T'Khira Browley was shot and killed and four others were injured in Madison Heights early Saturday morning. Her mother, Stephanie Browley, said her daughter had a...
Tidewater Drive to Virginia Beach Boulevard to Booker T. Washington High School is the route a young Christina Lee took to Booker T. back in the late 1990s. Today, Lee is by the side of her 16-year-old daughter, Donaisa, who is fighting for her life at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
In a few weeks, thousands of teenagers in Hampton Roads, Virginia will walk across the stage to accept their high school diplomas. But one student is racing to court in hopes of getting their name legally changed in time for the ceremony.
"Just last month, I was on the Seigel Center floor, jumping around and cheering and clapping with the rest of the team, as they won their first state title in 14 years at the school," Nelson said. "It's just tough. The Highland Springs community is close, close-knit. It's a family, and so my heart breaks for the family."
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Traffic was slowed after a car slammed through a railing in Lynchburg. The single-vehicle crash happened in the 1000 block of Enterprise Drive on Monday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries has not been released. Police are...
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
