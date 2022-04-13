ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR and Member stations win 2022 Gracie Awards

By Sommer Hill
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is...

Sedona.Biz

Sedona Filmmakers’ Award-Winning Documentary Will Air on PBS Stations Nationwide in April

Sedona News – Forever Wild, an award-winning documentary about how the citizens of Telluride, Colo., united to save the open land surrounding their town from a billionaire developer, will be seen by a national audience when the film airs on PBS stations in nearly 90 of the nation’s top 100 markets throughout the month of [...] The post Sedona Filmmakers’ Award-Winning Documentary Will Air on PBS Stations Nationwide in April appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST. It is 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. I'm Susan Davis. I cover Congress. SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: I'm Scott Detrow. I cover the White House. RON ELVING, BYLINE: And I'm Ron...
POLITICS
NPR

Texas welfare workers are resigning over orders to investigate trans kids' families

It has been nearly two months since Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed his state's child welfare agency to investigate parents of transgender children. The order has left parents in fear of facing a child abuse investigation for helping their trans kids receive gender-affirming treatments, treatments that are recommended by the American Medical Association. It has also had a serious impact on the agency that is tasked with conducting these investigations.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

OLEKSANDRA FREDERINA: (Non-English language spoken). SHAPIRO: In the northern city of Chernihiv, 74-year-old Oleksandra Frederina told NPR, we were crying and crying, but we stopped. We don't see any sense in crying anymore. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SHAPIRO: Nearby, a nine-story apartment building had been cleaved open by a bomb, killing...
WORLD
NPR

How Jackie Robinson inspired one man 'to be somebody'

For today's StoryCorps, we look back on April 15, 1947, 75 years ago today, when Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in Major League Baseball. Before he took to Ebbets Field as a Brooklyn Dodger, Robinson was in spring training at Daytona Beach, Fla. That's where Harold Lucas Jr. grew up. He remembered Robinson with his daughter, D'Lorah.
MLB
NPR

Encore: Babies and toddlers know that swapping saliva is a sure sign of love

You maybe know that saying, it ain't worth spit. Well, this story is worth spit because it's about spit. It's about people who share saliva, something you do if you eat off the same spoon or kiss. It's usually a sign that two people are emotionally close. Babies are fountains of drool, so a study examined their views of sharing saliva. Here's NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce.
KIDS
NPR

Short Wave

EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hello, SHORT WAVErs. Aaron Scott here. And today, we have a visit from Kirk Siegler. Hello there, Kirk. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: Hey, Aaron. SCOTT: So I'm guessing that as an NPR correspondent covering the Western states, you've basically become a...
MUSIC
NPR

The World Health Organization approves a new polio vaccine for emergency use

Next, we have news of the comeback of a virus. When the global effort to eradicate polio began more than three decades ago, about 350,000 children per year were paralyzed by polio. But thanks to a robust vaccination effort, that number dropped into the dozens by 2016. Now cases have started to go back up. Here's NPR's Ari Daniel.
SCIENCE
NPR

BA.2, holiday travel and you.

COVID-19 is still very much here. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Monica Gandhi about prepping for holiday travel. Travel experts are predicting a busy, busy weekend on the roads and in the skies. That's because Easter, Ramadan, Passover and - don't forget - spring break are all on the calendar. And for many people, this is the first time they'll be traveling since the pandemic started two years ago. But with cases starting to tick up slightly, travelers may be wondering how worried they should be about new COVID variants. Here to fill us in on that is Dr. Monica Gandhi. She's a professor and associate chief in the division of HIV, infectious diseases and global medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Dr. Gandhi.
TRAVEL
NPR

In Paris, an art collector paid $1.2 million for a receipt

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In Paris, an art collector paid $1.2 million for a receipt. It dates back to an exhibition in the 1950s. In those days, French artist Yves Klein charged money to see his so-called invisible art. He later sold that art for gold and gave receipts. Now somebody has paid the 1.2 million for the receipt someone received to not see art. It's not clear if the buyer of the receipt got a receipt. It's MORNING EDITION.
ENTERTAINMENT

