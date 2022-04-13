15 people shot in NYC hours after Brooklyn subway shooting, including an innocent bystander killed in a car

A 23-year-old woman sitting in a car in the Bronx was shot dead Tuesday night — the latest bystander in the city killed by gun violence.

The murder of Sally Ntim was part of a six-hour series of shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn in which two others were killed and 12 more wounded. There have been no arrests.

The alarming tally came as the city was still reeling from a gas mask-wearing gunman’s mass shooting aboard a subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, during the morning rush. Ten people were shot and wounded during the attack.

Police said Ntim was alone, sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at Sheridan Ave. and McClellan St., when two men walked by about 8:40 p.m.

One man shot at the other, police said, with the other possibly returning fire.

Ntim was struck in the head and rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital, where she died.

On Wednesday, mourners set up a memorial outside the Crotona apartment building where Ntim used to live with her family. Pink and white candles spelled out the letter “S” near photos of her smiling and laughing.

“I can’t believe she’s gone. She’s a high school graduate, college kid,” said Erica Palmer, who described herself “like a second mom” to Ntim.

“She had a future and it was taken away,” Palmer said. “I helped raise her, she was raised up in my house with my daughters ... always laughing, very happy, always joyful, always.”

Ntim’s family moved to Texas, but she stayed in the Bronx and started her own hairstyling business, Palmer said.

“She just started it. Am entrepreneur, her life cut down for nothing.”

One message, written on a bright pink poster, read, “I really need to hear your laugh one more time.”

“I can’t believe I have to put RIP in front of your name,” read another.

J.J. Diaz, who works in the Bronx Finest Market next door to Ntim’s old apartment, said he remembered her buying sandwiches.

“I can’t f-----g believe this,” Diaz, 50, said as he looked at the memorial. “She was a wonderful young lady ... always cheery, never any issues.”

Police released video of the shooting late Wednesday night. It shows a gunman in a hooded sweatshirt fire one shot across the street, then let loose a second wild shot as he flees.

Her death came hours after family and friends of Angellyh Yambo gathered in grief at a Bronx funeral home to mourn the 17-year-old shot as she was leaving school. Cops have charged a teen with firing a ghost gun last Friday afternoon, killing Angellyh and wounding two other teen students. None were the intended targets.

Angellyh’s killing followed the March 31 stray bullet murder of 12-year-old Kade Lewin, shot when bullets tore through a parked car as he ate dinner with two relatives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

So far this year, the city has seen an 8% increase in shootings and a 9% increase in shooting victims, with 363 people shot in 322 incidents as of Sunday. That compares with the 332 people shot in 297 incidents during the same time frame last year.

The gun violence following the subway attack began just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Gates Ave. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower back, a 41-year-old man was grazed in the right arm, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the left leg, cops said. All three are expected to recover.

Police released video of that shooting as well Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was shot in the left leg on Laconia Ave. and E. 226th St. in Edenwald, the Bronx. It’s not clear if the girl, who was in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center, was the intended target, cops said.

A few minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg on Etna St. by Nichols Ave. in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The first fatal shooting of the night happened around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of E. 180th St. and Mohegan Ave. in Crotona.

Police said three men exiting a liquor store were confronted by three other men, one of whom opened fire, hitting Wayne Goodwin, 22, with numerous shots to the body and wounding the other men, a 47-year-old and a 21-year-old, both struck in the leg. All three were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Goodwin died and the other victims are in stable condition.

Goodwin appeared to be the intended target, a police source said, though it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. At least two shell casings were recovered at the scene, though as many as 10 shots may have been fired.

At 8:20 p.m., another man was shot and wounded on E. 86th St. and Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn.

Twenty minutes later, Ntim was killed, followed by a 9:50 p.m. incident in which a 47-year-old man was shot in the head on Cruger Ave. by Burke Ave. in Williamsbridge, the Bronx. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

And less than 20 minutes later, four men, three with guns, walked up to three men and a woman near Olinville Ave. and Boston Road in Allerton, the Bronx, police sources said.

Three gunmen opened fire, hitting Jesse Bynum in the head, a 33-year-old woman in the arm, a 23-year-old man in the leg and a 22-year-old man in the back, sources said. Bynum later died.

Police said it wasn’t clear who was targeted or why.

Cops ask anyone with information about the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.