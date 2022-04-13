ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Home Under Renovation Catches Fire In Ross Township

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Overnight, crews were battling flames in Ross Township.

According to the crews on the scene, no one was home when flames broke out at the home on Bascom Avenue.

They added that it appeared the home was under renovation.

Now, both the Allegheny County and Ross Township fire marshals are working to figure out how it started.

KTVU FOX 2

RV catches on fire at Oakland encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - An RV caught on fire in an encampment on Wood Street in Oakland Saturday morning. The flames created a plume of smoke that was seen from miles away. The location beneath I-880 in West Oakland is the site of a homeless camp and has been prone to several recent fires. Three RVs were burned and two dogs perished in a fire there last week.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Attacks Another Woman With Baseball Bat, Runs Her Over With Car

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times. Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes. “Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire That’s Burned 300 Acres North Of Lyons

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire Update – Fire is estimated @ ~300 acres, 0% containment. Crews will...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
FOX 43

One dead in Paradise Township house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire in a Paradise Township home on Friday afternoon. Richard Bowersox was found inside the home and despite first responder efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Northeast Adams, Dover Township, West York, Nashville...
YORK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Catches Fire in Sandycreek

SANDYCREEK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a car fire on Monday, March 21, around 10:58 p.m. According to police, 34-year-old Steven A. Johnson, of Franklin, was traveling north on Old Route 8 when his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado caught on fire for “unknown reasons.”. Upon...
FRANKLIN, PA
ntvhoustonnews.com

Pickup catches fire on North Freeway

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the main lanes of North Freeway Monday morning. Firefighters arrived and located a pickup truck engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Videos Show Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Drove Through Moon Township Before Attack

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – People in the Moon Township area are reacting after the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was in the area before the attacks. KDKA learned he was in the area while en route to New York. In talking with Moon police, they wouldn’t confirm his exact location but believe he was in the area of University Boulevard. James posted a video to YouTube while he was in Moon. It has since been taken down. He describes being near hotels, businesses and a Sheetz, and that suggests he was on University Boulevard. The beginning of James’ almost 25-minute video...
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car On McKnight Road

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The person who was struck by a car last week while trying to cross busy McKnight Road has died. The pedestrian died from her injuries last Thursday, Ross Township Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said. It was a day after the accident. McKnight Road southbound was closed at the Babcock Boulevard off-ramp for a few hours as police investigated the crash. The woman was not using the crosswalk when she was hit, police said. Police do not anticipate filing any charges. They said no foul play or intoxication is suspected by the driver. The name and age of the pedestrian have not been released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Slides At Mammoth Park At Center Of Another Lawsuit

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — A popular attraction at a Westmoreland County park is in the crosshairs once again. A woman from New York is suing Westmoreland County claiming she was hurt on the Mammoth Park slides in Mount Pleasant. The latest lawsuit says they are dangerous and the county needs to be held accountable. The slides are 100-foot stainless steel chutes, and they can be intimidating for the uninitiated. “It’s actually the first time I’ve gone down it. It’s very jerky, quite fast,” said Rex Porter Elizabeth Porter and her brother, Rex, took to the park and faired well for the most part. “You could get hurt going down,” Elizabeth said Wednesday. Since opening in the summer of 2020, injuries allegedly suffered while using the slides have prompted four lawsuits against Westmoreland County, claiming the $1.1 million slides are unsafe. Each court filing lists injuries including broken noses, ribs, collar bones, ankles and spirits. Hannah Reed said she sees how someone could get hurt. “It depends on how you handle it and go down it,” Reed said. The county actually resigned the slides by adding curves to slow riders down. The county declined to comment on the latest lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

After 38 Years, Beloved Margaret Ross Elementary Janitor Retires

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — After 38 years of serving students as a janitor, Gino Stephens is retiring from Margaret Ross Elementary. “Today is probably a little bittersweet because we’re excited for him to retire. But we know we’re losing the best leader here at the school,” third-grade teacher Patty Jo Glatz said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Stephens said retiring isn’t something he wanted to do, but it’s the right time. “I really didn’t want to retire because I miss the kids,” said Stephens. “I miss the lifestyle and being with these kids keeps me young.” He said the students and teachers he has come across have...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
