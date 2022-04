Dr. Veronica Perkins pictured with Barbara Wells, Board President and Tracey Ritchey, Board Secretary (Blytheville School District)

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville School District announced a new superintendent hire.

The Blytheville community will be able to meet, Dr. Veronica Perkins, at a drop-in event at Arkansas Northeastern College in the Nucor Community Room.

The event will be held on Apr. 20, from 5 p.m - 7 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.