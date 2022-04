When Dance Camera West (DCW) launched two decades ago, the idea of a festival dedicated to the global genre of dance film was an inventive one. Dominated by straightforward, if surprising, documentary and static, if sophisticated, documentation bringing the best of these films together helped solidify and elevate the creative potential of the medium. Twenty years on, interdisciplinary collaboration, process-based experimentation, accessible technology, and reimagined boundaries are the qualities of the cultural moment — and DCW is still here for it.

29 DAYS AGO