MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms blew through Memphis and surrounding areas with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The downpour and damaging winds wreaked havoc on parts of the Mid-South. Flooding at Macon Rd. and North Holmes St. in Memphis left several cars stalled. FOX13 saw dozens of cars drive into the swimming pool that was the intersection. At least five had to be towed out, taking part of the flash flood with them in the form of water covering their floorboards.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO