BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A vacant piece of property large enough to cover 2,200 football fields may one day be home to thousands of families. Right now, no plans are available for the 3,000-acre property that was on the Brunswick County Planning Board agenda for rezoning Monday evening. And now, the board has tabled further discussion until the next meeting May 9.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO