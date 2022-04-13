ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

New EMS building opens at Robeson County Community College

By Adrianna Seals
 2 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Community College held a ribbon cutting for its new Emergency Medical Services building Tuesday.

The new facility is building 19 on campus. Construction began in June of 2020.

“This building is an investment into our community and into improving the quality of life for the citizens of Robeson County and surrounding areas,” Robeson County Community College President Melissa Singler said during the ribbon cutting. “To all public safety officials, current or aspiring… we thank you, and even though we may not be beside you in the field, the new Robeson Community College Emergency Medical Services facility is proof that we will always support you. I look forward to the phenomenal things that are going to happen in this facility in the days, months, weeks, and years ahead.”

Singler also thanked elected and county officials for their support of the building, and recognized faculty and staff.

The 7,700-square foot building includes five classrooms.

“The Emergency Services Building houses the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), and Paramedic initial classes,” Kenny Locklear, the Director of EMS Education at Robeson Community College said in a press release.

There is also a room designed to serve multiple purposes.

“We also have CPR and First Aid classes that are taught in the multipurpose room. We also teach continuing education classes to all of the EMS providers in the county.” Locklear said in a press release. Locklear also said classes in the Emergency Medical Services program have increased “tremendously” since 2015.

The new building was needed as the growth in classes meant the school ran out of room in a previous space.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

