U.S. equities managed to snap their slide Wednesday as the first-quarter earnings season got off to a decent start. Delta Air Lines (DAL, +6.2%) was one of the sharpest gainers in the S&P 500 after the airline posted both strong Q1 results and delivered a cheerful Q2 forecast. DAL's $9.35 billion in revenue topped expectations for $8.92 billion, while its net loss of $1.23 per share was under the $1.27 analysts were looking for. On top of that, Delta says second-quarter revenues will recover to just 3% to 7% below the pre-pandemic levels of Q2 2019 thanks to expectations of a robust travel season.

