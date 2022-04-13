ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer in front of live audience

By Frank O'Laughlin
Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A dolphin attacked its trainer in front of a live audience during a recent show at the Miami Seaquarium. Video showed the dolphin ramming, thrashing, and lifting the trainer out of...

Dolphin Strikes Trainer During Performance at the Miami Seaquariam in Florida

A dolphin struck a female trainer during a show at the Miami Seaquarium on Saturday, according to a statement from the Florida facility. Photographer Shannon Carpenter says he watched the incident at the aquarium's Dolphin Flipper Show with his family and captured the event on camera. His footage was shared on TikTok and later obtained by several media outlets, including WPLG.
