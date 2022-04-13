ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Tornado rips through Central Texas, injures 23

By Scripps National
 2 days ago
Nearly two dozen people were injured after a tornado ripped through Central Texas.

Bell County judge David Blackburn said a possible tornado was reported shortly before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, near Salado, north of Austin.

Blackburn said the tornado traveled about 7 miles on the ground and destroyed buildings and trees.

23 people were hurt.

12 were taken to hospitals, and 1 is in critical condition, the judge reported.

The National Weather Service said two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Bell County.

The storm system dumped massive hail in the Central Texas region, according to the Weather Channel .

