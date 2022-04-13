The Eagles need to draft Jameson Williams

The Eagles have missed out on special receivers time-and-time again over the last few seasons.

In the draft they have missed out on Justin Jefferson, D.K. Metcalf and Ja’Marr Chase.



In trades/free agency they have missed out on Allen Robinson, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill and it possible that are going to miss out, once again, on Metcalf.

Obviously the Eagles were not going to acquire each of those receivers, but the bottom line is, plenty of elite-level receiving talent has been available over the last few seasons and the Eagles have acquired exactly zero of it.

That can change in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Eagles had Alabama receiver Jameson Williams in for a visit on Tuesday, and with the draft now just over two weeks away, they should make sure he is coming back to Philadelphia at the end of the month. Williams is exactly the receiver the Eagles need. He has elite speed. He has great height for the position. He has a track record of success and is likely only to be available at No. 15 overall because of a torn ACL he suffered this past January.

The Eagles can’t let that injury be the reason they pass on Williams. Assuming he gets a green light from their medical staff, adding Williams might be the team’s last chance to get a true difference maker in the passing game for this upcoming season.

