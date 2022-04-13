ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins had to add wide receivers this offseason to arm quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with pass-catching targets. They addressed the need by landing the NFL’s fastest and one of the most productive at the position.

Trading for former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension to ensure he is paired with budding wideout Jaylen Waddle gives the Dolphins what is likely the NFL’s fastest duo.

Slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, was also signed in free agency, presenting the likely three-wide lineup the Dolphins will often trot out, with Hill and Waddle.

The addition of two capable receivers this offseason made longtime Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker dispensable. Miami traded him within the division to the New England Patriots, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round selection. The transaction ended the longest active tenure on Miami’s roster at the time, with Parker a 2015 first-round pick.

Before the moves made, wide receiver was a position to key in on when analyzing what the Dolphins might do in the upcoming draft, especially with either their late-first-round pick, No. 29, or second-round selection at 50. In a way, they did address receiver with those picks as both were shipped to Kansas City in the deal that acquired Hill, a Pro Bowler in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs.

Now, if they still pick one with either their third-, fourth- or one of two seventh-round selections, it would more so be for depth and a developmental piece, rather than a player needed to contribute immediately.

The speed on the outside will give Tagovailoa a chance to find receivers open deep, if his arm is up to it coming off his multiple injuries that date back to college at Alabama and if the offensive line, that now has top left tackle Terron Armstead, gives those plays the time to develop.

It, too, can create ample run-after-catch production if Tagovailoa can be efficient underneath getting the ball to Hill and Waddle in an offense under new coach Mike McDaniel that should also feature an improved rushing attack.

“[Hill] is such a unique talent,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said when he spoke at NFL meetings in late March. “For what Mike and I were talking about what we needed on our offense, for those dynamic catch-and-runs — obviously, with Waddle, we added Cedrick Wilson — and then, arguably, Tyreek is the best run-after-catch receiver in the league.”

Adding more yards after catch to his game is something Waddle said on the I Am Athlete Podcast, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel participated in , he wants to do in his second season after his rookie-record 104 receptions only barely got him into quadruple digits in receiving yards, 1,015.

Parker’s departure leaves a bit of a void for a possession receiver on the outside that goes up and makes contested catches over defenders. That can be filled, in part, with tight end Mike Gesicki, who often lines up in the slot or on the boundary, back on a franchise tag.

Preston Williams, now entering his fourth season and, like Parker, an oft-injured pass catcher, could provide that presence when healthy and effective. Miami re-signed the 6-foot-5 target this offseason after his production has dropped in each of his past two seasons to the point of coming up with just six receptions for 71 yards in 2021.

Lynn Bowden, after he missed the entire 2021 season on injured reserve, is an upstart candidate to come back with a strong 2022. In his last five games as a rookie in 2020, Bowden totaled 27 receptions for 212 yards.

If the Dolphins don’t add another wide receiver either in the draft or otherwise before training camp, Williams, Bowden and Trent Sherfield, whom Miami acquired in free agency after he played in McDaniel’s offense with the San Francisco 49ers could form the 4-5-6 combination behind Hill, Waddle and Wilson.

The team also has River Cracraft, Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon as receivers on the roster during the offseason workout program that could compete for a spot on the roster come training camp.

Comments / 0

