ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What Is A Good Faith Estimate In Real Estate?

By Imani J. Jackson
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2nja_0f7swKBw00

A good faith estimate in real estate was a document that a lender was required to provide an applicant in connection with a reverse mortgage, as explained by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau . As a document, the good faith estimate included foundational information. This information covered the terms of the buyer's mortgage. Part of the purpose of this document was transparency for a home purchaser. In general, a mortgage shopper is someone who retains the right to explore other offers and maximize her spending (and encumbering) power in a market-competitive manner. For context though, a reverse mortgage is a type of home loan designed for senior citizens who are at least 62 years old, as Investopedia detailed.

Given the combination of the phrase good faith with estimate, some understanding of good faith may prove helpful. The Legal Information Institute has detailed how that the notion of good faith requires a sincere belief or purpose, the faithful performance of certain duties, and the absence of fraud.

In the more general sense, a standard good faith estimate would include cost projections for the mortgage loan. This estimate would also tend to include information that helped an applicant take several steps. These steps included comparing offers (recall the right to shop around when seeking a mortgage), comprehending the true cost for obtaining the loan, and reaching an informed decision about selecting a loan.

Changes In The Mortgage Process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeNU5_0f7swKBw00

As the real estate platform Zillow reported, a mortgage applicant was not required to accept any and every mortgage offer that she received. The real estate publication also observed that a few years ago statutory changes yielded a shift from market reliance on a good faith estimate to a document called the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure Form. As examples, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau contains loan estimate and closing disclosure documents and sample documents that anyone with a WiFi connection may read or peruse.

Overall, the good faith estimate has value as a concept in recent history. When this estimate ruled the day, a lender would have provided the mortgage applicant with a good faith estimate within three business days. That time span would have operated after the applicant received the application or other necessary details. However, the applicant could not be charged additional fees until she not only received the good faith estimate document, but also demonstrated that she wishes to continue with the mortgage loan process. Buyers should know that property purchasing and lending rules frequently change.

Read this next: 30 Exterior House Color Ideas To Make Your Home Look More Inviting

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Home Buying Guide: Know your real estate financing options

The decision to buy a home is significant. Real estate is the biggest investment the average person will make in his or her lifetime, which underscores just how significant the home buying decision can be. The real estate experts at Zillow recently reported that the national median price of a...
REAL ESTATE
TheSixFifty.com

The pandemic transformed the Peninsula’s real estate market. What happens next?

Local residents have changed how they look at their homes. Not even a pandemic has been able to slow down the Midpeninsula’s housing market. After shutting down for nearly two months in early spring 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, the local real estate market has come roaring back with surprising resiliency. Last year, it saw its highest sales volume in a decade.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Elderly People#Good Faith#Investopedia
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
moneytalksnews.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

If it feels like last year was a crazy one for the housing market, that’s probably because it was. In 2021, houses sold at the fastest rate in history. You may be tempted to jump into the fray, but don’t let FOMO — that is, the fear of missing out — lead you into a costly mistake. This may not actually be the best time to buy a home, and here are the reasons why.
REAL ESTATE
KGUN 9

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy