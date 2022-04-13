AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/13)

Natalya has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s NXT episode featured Cora Jade coming to the ring to address how she came up short at Stand & Deliver in the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way. She also talked about how she’s focused on becoming champion, and how her goal is the same as it was when she was 8 years old and wrote in her notebook about being a champion in WWE one day. Jade said no matter what it takes, her name will be up there with people like AJ Lee, Paige, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and others.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO