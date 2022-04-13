ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/13)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite will air live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana and there will be a short overrun to keep the show on...

PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Natalya Returns To WWE NXT

Natalya has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s NXT episode featured Cora Jade coming to the ring to address how she came up short at Stand & Deliver in the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way. She also talked about how she’s focused on becoming champion, and how her goal is the same as it was when she was 8 years old and wrote in her notebook about being a champion in WWE one day. Jade said no matter what it takes, her name will be up there with people like AJ Lee, Paige, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and others.
WWE
PWMania

News On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from DCU Center in Worcester MA this Friday night. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,824 tickets and there are 778 left. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental title. Lacey Evans’ story will continue.
PWMania

Rok-C Makes WWE NXT Level Up Debut With Name Change

The inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C has received her new WWE NXT ring name. WWE announced last month that Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, was a part of the latest WWE Performance Center Class. The 20 year old made her in-ring debut at tonight’s NXT Level Up taping, and is now called Roxanne Perez.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On Tony Khan’s Next “Huge” Announcement

It was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on next week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a segment on Dynamite. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what Khan’s follow-up announcement could be:
WWE
PWMania

Viewership Numbers for AEW Dynamite on TBS for April 13, 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com is reporting the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS had 977,000 viewers, with a 0.37 (486,000) in the P18-49 demo. This week’s rating is down from last week’s 989,000 viewers (0.38 P28-49 demo), and is the lowest demo since March 2, 2022.
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW Console Game: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game

Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain’s second coming on next-gen consoles. Yes, with the disgraced release of WWE 2K21, wrestling fans have turned their attention away from the WWE 2K franchise and on towards the upcoming Yuke’s AEW console game.
Yardbarker

Coffin Match, Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Bouts Set For 4/20 AEW Dynamite

The April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be a big one, with two qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, a Coffin Match, and another special announcement from AEWW president Tony Khan. As announced during the April 13 episode, next week will see two qualifying matches...
PWMania

Opener and More For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Revealed

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with an in-ring promo by W. Morrissey. The following has also been announced for tonight’s show:. * The return of Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge with the AAA Reina de Reinas Title and the ROH World Women’s Title on the line.
PWMania

Danhausen Curses William Regal After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, there was an in-ring promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club and Danhausen. Danhausen ended up cursing William Regal because Regal wouldn’t give up his suit to Danhausen. However, Bryan Danielson asked for mercy and Danhusen then un-cursed Regal.
PWMania

WWE Announces Tour Matches, Upcoming SmackDown To Be Taped

WWE has announced the top matches for their upcoming live events in the UK and France. WWE will run Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28; The O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, April 29; Paris, France at the Accor Arena on Saturday, April 30; and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1 in Leipzig, Germany.
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
PWMania

Backstage News On Why WWE Has Changed The Names of Several Superstars

In recent months, several WWE stars have been given name changes such as Walter to Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez to Raquel Rodriquez. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “the actual story behind this is all the talent got a memo and Vince McMahon decreed he doesn’t want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they’ve used before on the indie scene.” Meltzer added that the memo will only apply to newer stars and there will be exceptions such as Gable Steveson.
411mania.com

Impact News: Major Players Take Out W. Morrissey & Mickie James On Impact, JONAH Beats PCO

– The Major Players laid waste on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, taking out both W. Morrissey and Mickie James. Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Chelsea Green attacked Morrissey during an in-ring promo, with Morrissey going through a table. Later in the show, Green gave James a cheap shot and then knocked her own with James and Cardona’s help:
PWMania

AEW Star Feels Fans Should Give Satnam Singh A Chance

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star QT Marshall talked about Satnam Singh’s debut on the April 13th 2022 edition of Dynamite:. “He was the first ever Indian born NBA draftee from India. He’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there. Obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You gotta give him a chance.”
PWMania

Renee Paquette On The Viral Photo From Corey Graves And Carmella Wedding

Renee Paquette has explained a viral group photo from the recent wedding of Carmella and Corey Graves. As noted, Graves and Carmella tied the knot last Thursday in Florida, and several wrestlers were in attendance, including Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley. Liv Morgan tweeted a group photo from the ceremony, that included Paquette, Moxley, Tamina Snuka, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and Happy Baron Corbin with his date. The photo was a topic of discussion on social media as Moxley can be seen wearing a Cincinnati Bengals t-shirt, a leather jacket, jeans, a fanny pack, and his wrestling boots. You can see the photo below.
PWMania

The AEW Conspiracy Theory

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory. There are entire television series based on the supposedly unexplained. Aliens, Big Foot, and MK Ultra shows can be seen on the History Channel on a regular basis. What exactly is going on at Area 51? Is there really any gold in Fort Knox?
411mania.com

Minoru Suzuki Plans to Make Samoa Joe Suffer Tonight

– On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe in a blockbuster matchup. Ahead of tonight’s show, Suzuki spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the title match. Below are some highlights. Minoru Suzuki on his plan to make Samoa...
