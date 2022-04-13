AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/13)

Renee Paquette has explained a viral group photo from the recent wedding of Carmella and Corey Graves. As noted, Graves and Carmella tied the knot last Thursday in Florida, and several wrestlers were in attendance, including Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley. Liv Morgan tweeted a group photo from the ceremony, that included Paquette, Moxley, Tamina Snuka, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and Happy Baron Corbin with his date. The photo was a topic of discussion on social media as Moxley can be seen wearing a Cincinnati Bengals t-shirt, a leather jacket, jeans, a fanny pack, and his wrestling boots. You can see the photo below.
