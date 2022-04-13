ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Ohio to host Trump rally this month: Sources

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County, according to sources.

A Facebook post by the Delaware County Republican Party said the rally will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The post did not say on what date the rally would be held.

Sources have told NBC4 the rally will be Saturday, April 23.

Neither the Trump camp nor Delaware County have confirmed the rally is happening.

Trump’s last rally in Ohio was in Circleville 10 days before the November 2020 election.

Comments / 57

Terrie
2d ago

Glad he isn’t coming further north in Ohio. Don’t want to listen to his lies about the election. Get over it dude. Just go away…

Reply(6)
14
Lonnie Dedford
2d ago

unemployment is not really down when they are the ones whoop coded the business's in the first place with the lockdown.. inflation at 40yr high. printing money like its our job..biden is easily the worst thing to happen to America

Reply(2)
12
YouCan’tBeSerious
2d ago

@Diane Hodapp, I’d argue the former 45th president put our country and all Americans in this position, once he realized he wasn’t being re-elected.

Reply(7)
10
