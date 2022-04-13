Former TN teacher accused of offering 16-year-old boy money for sex back behind bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Sumner County teacher, accused of soliciting students for sex, is back behind bars.

Carrie Norman, the Westmoreland woman who once taught at Bethpage Elementary School, now faces new simple possession charges in addition to charges alleging she offered money to a 16-year-old boy in exchange for sex. Investigators say she also sent nude photographs of herself.

“This is just a reminder to those in a position of trust out there that we are always monitoring these cases,” said Jenni Smith, Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County. “We are investigating them every possible chance we get, and if you decide that you’re going to perpetrate on one of your students, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Smith explained a grand jury indicted Norman on two counts of sexual exploitation/aggravated statutory rape and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. The indictment states one of the charges stems from another 16-year-old male victim.

“I can’t go into detail as to what those text messages said,” Smith said, “but as a result of what he showed the police department and what we have… she did attempt to solicit two minors for sexual activity.”

It’s a trend Smith says happens more than people probably realize. It’s a violation of students’ rights and the ultimate betrayal for parents.

“They trust that nothing’s going to happen to their children when they send their kids to school,” Smith said. “And it’s very frustrating when we get these cases where teachers have violated that trust and have preyed upon the students.”

Norman is due back in court on May 19, and prosecutors say more new information will come out on that date including if her case will head to a jury trial.

