Contrary to possible recent appearances, Vince Gill’s greatest hits are not “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town” and “Lyin’ Eyes.” Audiences will have a chance to be reminded of that this summer when the Country Music Hall of Famer, who’s been part-time member of the Eagles for the last five years, heads out for some concerts with his own band for the first time since before the pandemic.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO