KC Middle School Student Dies After Stabbing

By Townsquare Sedalia
 3 days ago
Kansas City Police say a student who was stabbed Tuesday morning in the bathroom at a Kansas City middle school has died. Emergency crews responded to Northeast Middle School, 4904 Independence Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. Investigators said a male student was been stabbed and was later taken to...

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

