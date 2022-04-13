Carlos Alcaraz exits in windy Monte Carlo against unseeded Sebastian Korda

Carlos Alcaraz lost in three sets against his unseeded opponent after the first two went to tie-breaks.

The unseeded American Sebastian Korda mastered the windy conditions in Monte Carlo to topple Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 and advance to the last 16 of the Masters tournament at the expense of the Miami Open champion.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz, the world No 11, suffered just his third defeat of the year in an entertaining battle that lasted just over three hours, with both players struggling for rhythm.

The 21-year-old Korda raced to a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Alcaraz fought back and twice served for the set, but was broken both times and was outplayed in the tie-break. Alcaraz pinched the second set, which also went to a tie-break, and forced the decider, where Korda rallied from a break down and moved 5-3 ahead before serving for the win.

“After losing to a Spaniard in Indian Wells and serving for it, it was nice to get a victory today,” said Korda, who pushed Rafael Nadal to a third-set tie-break at the California tournament. “I had to just stay calm and believe in my returning … Every time you’d throw up the ball, it would move around. It was super tough to serve today but I’m super happy with the way I handled myself. I did get a lot of good practice on my return, but I don’t know what to say. It was a crazy match!”

Korda will face the winner of the tie between the Indian Wells winner, Taylor Fritz, and the Croat Marin Cilic, which will be played later on Wednesday.

Cameron Norrie is out after the world No 10 lost in three sets to Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas, while Dan Evans also lost in the second round, to David Goffin of Belgium.

Norrie, the British No 1, who received a bye in the first round as the seventh seed, recovered from a set and a break down to force a decider, with his opponent seemingly struggling with an abdominal injury.

However, Ramos-Viñolas fought back to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in two hours and 32 minutes, the eighth victory of his career against a player ranked in the world’s top 10. The world No 37 has now won all four of his matches on clay against Norrie, whose only victory against the Spaniard came on grass at Queen’s last year.

Norrie saved a break point in the opening game of the match with the aid of two aces, but was broken in the seventh game and was unable to convert his only break point of the set as Ramos-Viñolas served it out.

Ramos-Viñolas then broke in the opening game of the second set and held serve to lead 2-0, only for Norrie to rattle off the next six games in a row, including three breaks of serve, to set up a decider.

After taking a painkiller for his injury, Ramos-Viñolas rediscovered his best form in the final set and one break of serve was enough to secure a rollercoaster win.

“We always have good matches and he’s in the top 10 so for me today it’s a great win,” Ramos-Viñolas said. “I started off well and was 2-0 up in the second set but tennis is like this. I lost seven [games] in a row but somehow I start to play good and I’m happy to be in the next round.”

Evans lost in straight sets. The British No 2 saved five break points in the opening set before Goffin won the tie-break, with the world No 47 then breaking three times in the second on his way to a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory.