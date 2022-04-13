ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Marc Fisher Footwear Continues Push Into Men’s Market With Another Launch

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kykx6_0f7stq2300

Click here to read the full article.

A month after announcing that the Marc Fisher LTD brand would introduce its first men’s line , parent company Marc Fisher Footwear is expanding again into the category, this time with Easy Spirit.

Today, the 35-year-old comfort shoe brand is launching its debut men’s collection, consisting of a selection of performance and casual sneakers, dress shoes, slip-ons and slides that are priced at $49 to $120. The shoes will be available at Easyspirit.com , as well as major national retailers including Macy’s, Zappos, Nordstrom.com and more.

Marc Fisher Footwear acquired Easy Spirit from Nine West Holdings in 2017. At the time, founder and CEO Marc Fisher said the goal was to “expand the product assortment to a broader consumer market worldwide.”

And he’s making good on that promise. Of this new launch, Fisher told FN, “Easy Spirit was a very easy decision for us to launch men’s. We know our women’s line has a very devoted customer who values comfort first. We took that game-changing comfort and design expertise to create a lifestyle collection for men.”

He added that the brand’s strategy is built around two core pillars: comfort and a well-built shoe. “We’re the experts on building comfortable shoes that are engineered with thoughtfully integrated benefits, but now they’re specific for him.”

And while Fisher is best known for his on-trend footwear designs for women, he is quick to point out that the men’s market is not new territory for him. The CEO noted that he’s been creating men’s shoes for years for licensing partners such as Tommy Hilfiger and Guess.

And so he’s had a clear view of how the category has changed in recent years. “The men’s business is ever evolving and I think it’s because now more than ever, men are living multi-faceted lives and guys want easy well-made shoes that are versatile and not going to break the bank,” said Fisher. “It’s up to us to keep up with the trends and deliver shoes that continue giving him the support he needs for every activity throughout his day.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT. For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

3 Big Reasons Why DSW, Target and Walmart Are Banking on Private Label Brands to Drive Growth

Click here to read the full article. At Designer Brands Inc.’s investor day earlier this month, the company said its private brands would drive growth over the next five years. Specifically, the DSW parent company predicted that owned-brands would double from 19% of the company’s revenue to almost one-third by 2026, with most sales occurring in the company’s DTC channels. DBI acquired Camuto Group, which designs and develops the Vince Camuto brand and licenses footwear for Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand, in 2018. The announcement came shortly after Nike pulled its products from DSW stores to focus on its own DTC channels,...
RETAIL
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 13, 2022: Karen Katz, former president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), has been elected to the board of Intermix, bringing the total to six board members. As CEO of NMG, Katz led the company through its digital transformation. Among her accomplishments were leveraging Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and...
BUSINESS
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Macy#Chelsea#The Marc Fisher Ltd#Easy Spirit#Easyspirit Com#Zappos#Nordstrom Com#Fn
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
Glamour

Rihanna Makes a Case for Matching Your Eye Look to Your Outfit

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Somehow everything Rihanna does feels like a breath of fresh air. From the star’s reimagining of pregnancy style to her cosmetics and music ventures, there’s seemingly nothing she can’t do. The latest trend we’ve noticed Rihanna rocking is matching her eye look to her outfit—which makes a case for colorful eyeliners above the mask and experimental makeup choices that complement your day-to-day outfits. And it should come as no surprise that this decision is rather calculated.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Pops in Ombre ‘Sunset’ Suit & Sneakers With Parents Will Smith & Jada Pinkett at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jaden Smith went bold for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Karate Kid” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, along with parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith and siblings Willow and Trey Smith. Within the group, Jaden popped in an ombre suit with a sharp-lapeled blazer and trousers. Paired with a matching tie and shirt, the multi-hyphenate’s look was cast in an ombre gradient of maroon, red, orange and yellow — making a monochrome statement similar to an evening sunset. For footwear,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

109K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy