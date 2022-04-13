Marc Fisher Footwear Continues Push Into Men’s Market With Another Launch

Click here to read the full article.

A month after announcing that the Marc Fisher LTD brand would introduce its first men’s line , parent company Marc Fisher Footwear is expanding again into the category, this time with Easy Spirit.

Today, the 35-year-old comfort shoe brand is launching its debut men’s collection, consisting of a selection of performance and casual sneakers, dress shoes, slip-ons and slides that are priced at $49 to $120. The shoes will be available at Easyspirit.com , as well as major national retailers including Macy’s, Zappos, Nordstrom.com and more.

Marc Fisher Footwear acquired Easy Spirit from Nine West Holdings in 2017. At the time, founder and CEO Marc Fisher said the goal was to “expand the product assortment to a broader consumer market worldwide.”

And he’s making good on that promise. Of this new launch, Fisher told FN, “Easy Spirit was a very easy decision for us to launch men’s. We know our women’s line has a very devoted customer who values comfort first. We took that game-changing comfort and design expertise to create a lifestyle collection for men.”

He added that the brand’s strategy is built around two core pillars: comfort and a well-built shoe. “We’re the experts on building comfortable shoes that are engineered with thoughtfully integrated benefits, but now they’re specific for him.”

And while Fisher is best known for his on-trend footwear designs for women, he is quick to point out that the men’s market is not new territory for him. The CEO noted that he’s been creating men’s shoes for years for licensing partners such as Tommy Hilfiger and Guess.

And so he’s had a clear view of how the category has changed in recent years. “The men’s business is ever evolving and I think it’s because now more than ever, men are living multi-faceted lives and guys want easy well-made shoes that are versatile and not going to break the bank,” said Fisher. “It’s up to us to keep up with the trends and deliver shoes that continue giving him the support he needs for every activity throughout his day.”