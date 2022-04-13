ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Joint Authority urges 9-1-1 education

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
Everyone knows that 9-1-1 is a universal number that should be called in the event of an emergency … or do they?

All over the United States ,9-1-1 Centers have encountered hurdles when educating the public when it comes to the 9-1-1 and its uses. That’s why Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Joint Authority (Vcom) is urging all educational organizations, parents and caregivers to assist with the “9-1-1 Education” during the month of April as part of National 9-1-1 Education Month.

The goal will be to educate as many people on 9-1-1, its uses, its challenges and the future capabilities during the month. Vcom will have education materials available during the month of April.

“With all the advances in technology, 9-1-1 has become much more complex,” says Director Randy Wittenberg. “What started out as a simple concept has grown into an amazing infrastructure that needs crucial attention.”

In 2021, Vcom received approximately 12,244 calls for emergencies.

Children and adults should have a good understanding of 9-1-1 and how it works in their area. Wittenberg said that although 9-1-1 is available throughout the state, there are many different levels of sophistication within the equipment and resources available at each 9-1-1 answering point.

Some general guidelines for 9-1-1 are:

• 9-1-1 is for police, fire and medical emergencies.

• Know the location of the incident. Providing an accurate address is critically important especially when making a wireless 9-1-1 call.

• If you call 9-1-1, don’t hang up, stay on the line and explain your emergency or accidental dial.

• Don’t call 9-1-1 for jokes or prank calls.

• When you call 9-1-1, pay attention to the questions that you are being asked.

• Stay on the line with the 9-1-1 call taker and answer all questions. The more information they have, the better they are able to help you.

• Stay calm and speak clearly.

For further questions or for additional information, contact your local 9-1-1 Center.

Educational resources for 9-1-1 will be available by searching Vcom-911 on Facebook or by emailing Vcom at 911@vcom911.com.

Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Joint Authority

